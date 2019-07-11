3.43 RUB
1000 people from 11 countries! Belarusian capital is in anticipation of Minsk triathlon
Competitions will be held on July 21. The route will run through the center of the capital. The race will begin with a high-speed swim at the Sailing Center. Then by bike you need to overcome the distance to the Palace of Sports. After then the participants will undergo running tests. In general, the triathlon distance this year is doubled to 56 kilometers - a quarter of the famous Iron Man race. Not only Belarusians, but also representatives from the USA, Egypt, Denmark, Belgium, Estonia and other countries applied for participation in the competition.
