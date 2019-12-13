Belarus deprived of right to host Biathlon World Cup

Belarus faces unprecedented pressure on all fronts. And here is another eloquent example of not fair political game, but these are ordinary people, who suffer from it, not the big players.

The International Biathlon Union deprived our country of the right to host the World Cup in March next year, “because of the current situation in Belarus”. This is a brief and inarticulate explanation on the site. This is not the attitude the Belarusian partners deserved showing their best side in extreme situations, when it was Belarus that gave a helping hand to the world biathlon. This is how sport finally became a hostage of big politics. The cancellation of the World Cup in cross-country skiing, the removal of the Ice Hockey World Championship from Minsk to Riga and other cancellations of competitions are all links in a chain that has nothing to do with the sport. In fact, the international federations are depriving the people, athletes and fans of a holiday.

The Belarusian biathlon does not deserve this attitude, because last year Raubichi saved the IBU calendar with heroic efforts, when, in the absence of snow all over Europe, Belarus held the continental championship in its place. Surprisingly, the snow melted in much more northern Estonia, but it was preserved near Minsk. The IBU liked the organizational skills of the Belarusians so much that the international federation itself made tempting offers.