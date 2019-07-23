3.42 RUB
Belarusian athletes get two gold medals at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Baku
Belarusian athletes continue to delight us with their victories at the 15th European Youth Olympic Festival in Baku. Kristina Zdunkevich and Yana Tretyak became the champions of the festival. The national team of Belarus has 8 awards after three days of competition including three gold ones.
