PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Belarusian athletes get two gold medals at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Baku

Belarusian athletes continue to delight us with their victories at the 15th European Youth Olympic Festival in Baku. Kristina Zdunkevich and Yana Tretyak became the champions of the festival. The national team of Belarus has 8 awards after three days of competition including three gold ones.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All