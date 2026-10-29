UEFA Fines Finland for Behavior Following Match with Belarus

Finland has been penalized for unacceptable behavior following the match against Belarus in the UEFA Nations League, BelTA reports.

The UEFA Disciplinary Department confirmed receipt of a complaint from the ABFF regarding the display of politically charged and provocative materials during the UEFA Nations League match between Finland and Belarus, which took place on September 29, 2026, in Helsinki.

In this regard, the UEFA Control, Ethics, and Disciplinary Body found the Finnish team to have violated the rules during the playing of the national anthems. The fine for this violation is €10,000. Finland also received a €20,000 fine for displaying messages inconsistent with the nature of a UEFA sporting event. This brings the total sanctions to €30,000.

The text of the decision is published in the relevant section of the official UEFA website. The match in the Finnish capital ended in a 0-0 draw, but then in Budapest, the Belarusian team defeated the Finns 1-0. After four rounds in Group C1, Belarus and Finland each have seven points, while Albania has two more.

In their next match, on November 12, Belarus will play San Marino, and on November 15, they will conclude the tournament against Albania. The winner of this group will advance directly to Division B of the UEFA Nations League for the 2020/21 season, while the second-place team will play in the playoffs next year for the right to play in Division B.