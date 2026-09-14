“United in Strength, United in Spirit”: More Than 3,000 From 113 Countries Attend Nomad Games

United in strength, united in spirit”: the Sixth World Nomad Games gathered more than 3,000 participants from 113 countries.

On 31 August the Sixth World Nomad Games once more opened in Kyrgyzstan, on their historical homeland. Exactly 12 years ago, in 2014, precisely here this idea was born. And in this year the games returned. An official ceremony of the opening took place at Bishkek Arena, which holds about 51,000 spectators. Details watch in a “Special Report.”

The ceremony of the opening became a colorful show with a performance of stars of the stage, and not only local but also foreign. The headliner was Nicole Scherzinger. Also spectators expected a large-scale theatricalized show. This is a grandiose representation dedicated to the history, philosophy, and spiritual heritage of a nomadic civilization. With the use of contemporary technologies scenes reflecting the worldview of nomads were shown. And where without a parade of sportsmen. A traditional solemn procession of delegations of all participating countries became the apogee of the show.

In the ceremony 17 leaders of countries who had arrived at a summit of the SCO took part, including President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. Hundreds of thousands of spectators throughout the world followed a broadcast. And this is not simply a political symbolism; this is a recognition. A recognition of that the culture of nomads, their traditions, their sport today exit onto a world level. “United in strength, united in spirit” — such is the motto of the games in 2026. And these words sounded not as a slogan but as a statement of a fact.

In this year the sweep of the sixth games struck by its scale. More than 3,000 sportsmen from 113 countries of the world took part in them. In the first games, in 2014, there were only 583 participants from 19 countries, including from Belarus. And in this year delegations arrived from Australia, New Zealand, Algeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Cape Verde. All of them for the first time participated in the games. Geography expanded from Argentina to Indonesia, from the United States to Bangladesh.

The games passed at once in two cities. The ceremony of the opening took place in Bishkek. And from 1 to 6 September main competitions unfolded in Issyk-Kul Region in the city of Cholpon-Ata. There, where once caravans of the Great Silk Road stopped, heirs of a great steppe civilization gathered. A sports program included 43 disciplines, united into 9 categories: national games, horse races, contests on horses, national types of wrestling, traditional power types of sport, intellectual games, shooting from a bow, horse shooting, and hunting with animals.

“This initiative began from 19 countries and today has turned into a large-scale event. In this year 44 types of ethno-games will pass, a cultural program of 65 countries. With us a task is not only to show our culture but also to show a place of the games in our history. Competitions at eight locations will pass. Between platforms 200 buses for participants will ride, and 700 volunteers will help in the organization. We want that through your reports the world would learn of Kyrgyzstan,” deputy chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulan Mamatkanov said.

The main intrigue of the games by tradition is a horse block. A nomad and a horse are not simply a rider and a mount; this is a symbiosis worked out by millennia. A central event became kokpar, or kok-boru. In this unusual but popular in Asia contest riders on horses struggle for a carcass of a goat of a weight of more than 30 kilograms, which they kill right on the eve of the match. Their task is to take possession of the carcass, to take it away from rivals, and to throw it into special gates-kazan of the team of the opponent.

This is a spectacle from which breath is taken. Dozens of riders in a mad gallop, a struggle for prey, tactics, daring, and a clean primeval passion. In this year precisely kok-boru became the most spectacular contest, having shown the mastery of teams of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. In the final hosts of the tournament won.

One of the largest at the games became a wrestling block, the most numerous. Dozens of ethnic types of wrestling from the entire world gathered under one roof. A Russian type of single combat, sambo, recognized throughout the world, in this year was for the first time included into the program of the games on a par with traditional ethnic disciplines. This is not simply competitions; this is a diplomacy of muscles and spirit. Here it is not important from where you are native. Important is how you hold a blow. And when a Mongol and a Japanese, an Iranian and an Uzbek, a Turk and a Kyrgyz wrestle, they speak in one language — a language of sport, honor, and mutual respect. By the way, precisely in sambo Belarusian Vladislav Mardusevich won silver in a weight category up to 79 kilograms.

In all our country at the games 12 sportsmen represented, who performed in three disciplines. Besides sambo, these are almost all types of traditional wrestling and arm wrestling. By the way, precisely in arm wrestling Belarusians managed to win still one medal. In a category up to 90 kilograms bronze Alexander Khvashchevsky took.

In this same discipline our Daniil Verenich and Alexander Lutskevich stopped a step from the pedestal; they are fourth, but the fellows fought to the last, and only a judging error did not allow them to hit into the final.

As concerns our wrestlers, they, alas, medals did not win. But the chief coach of the team considers this not a defeat but a growth. For with each such tournament our young fellows collect experience, and that means victories already are not beyond the mountains.

“Our fellows showed themselves from a very good side. All of them wrestled worthily, won two or three meetings, but a little was lacking for a medal. In a quarterfinal they lost to the best wrestlers of the world — mainly to champions of the world and of Europe precisely in this type of sport, therefore with them to compete is very complex, but we learn. We have already exited onto that level where they have begun to fear us. As earlier they said: ‘Belarusians are walk-throughs.’ Now — not walk-throughs,” coach of the national team of Belarus in wrestling at WNG-2026 Alexander Sharaev noted.

And where without a symbol of nomads — shooting from a bow. From a place and at a full gallop. A nomad had to be able to hit a target, not stopping a horse. Today this is an art brought to perfection by sportsmen not only from Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, but also many other countries.

There were also completely unaccustomed for a European spectator competitions. But from that still more interesting, for example kyz kuumai — a chase after a girl. A dzhigit gallops after a horsewoman. He catches up — his victory; he does not catch up — her triumph. This is a ritual contest in which sport, a game, and ancient wedding traditions have crossed. And also er enish — a wrestling of riders. The aim is to knock a rival from a saddle; no rules except one — he who has remained in himself will win.

A separate block is hunting with hunting birds and dogs. Golden eagles, enormous steppe eagles, dive from heavens onto a lure at a dizzying speed. Kyrgyz borzois, taigans, a pride of a national selection, demonstrate a scent and speed. This is not sport in a habitual understanding; this is a demonstration of a thousand-year union of a man, a beast, and a bird.

But a nomad is not only muscles and speed; this is also a deepest intellect. At the games traditional intellectual games were presented. Toguz korgool — a Kyrgyz table strategic game. Mangala — a Turkish game. Wari — still one ancient logical battle. In all 332 athletes from 53 countries gathered in Cholpon-Ata in order to fight not with muscles but with reason. In these games the wisdom of generations is stored. A nomad in the steppe had to count heads of livestock, to plan routes, to foresee weathers. Intellectual games are a training of this ancient skill. And in confirmation of that scientific conferences that passed at the tract Kyrchyn.

“Science and culture are inseparably connected and organically integrated into the activity of higher educational establishments. For example, one of the key directions of the University of Central Asia is a change of climate and climate research. But an understanding of a change of climate, of its consequences, and a search of decisions for a struggle with them is impossible without an understanding of culture, society, history, and peculiarities of the behavior of people. Therefore an understanding of how people behave, how they develop a community, what with a community there are traditions, values, preferences, strivings, and ambitions has a key significance for an understanding of science,” rector of the University of Central Asia Christopher Gerry emphasized.

Organizers do not stand in place. In this year into the program new disciplines entered — power competitions, strongman, Buryat national games of a breaking of a spinal bone. And here of contemporary sport at the games there is none. Only those types that have historical cultural heritages. The Nomad Games are not about the future; they are about the past that becomes the present. For example, craftsmanship. Many technologies have not changed throughout millennia.

A cultural program of the Sixth World Nomad Games by its sweep did not yield to the sports. In all more than 600 events were organized: concerts, international festivals, theatricalized productions, exhibitions, master classes, shows of traditional clothing, tastings of a national kitchen, and much else. Here the main platform became an ethno-town “Universe of Nomads,” a living heritage in the tract Kyrchyn, where guests could immerse into a traditional way of life, see crafts and rites of nomadic peoples.

The program included a multitude of bright festivals: an international festival of ethno-songs “Echo of Nomads,” Nomad Fest — a festival of traditional music and of a heritage of nomads, and also an innovatory festival of ethno-nomads, where a traditional culture combined with contemporary genres, including ethno-hip-hop. The main task of organizers was to show a nomadic culture as a living heritage, to preserve traditions, and to present them to the contemporary world. By the way, by the words of the chief director of the games, precisely to this direction in the future Belarusians with their rich folk culture should more attentively look.

A large-scale multimedia show at a ceremony of the closing that passed under the aegis of UNESCO spectacularly completed the World Nomad Games and connected ancient traditions and contemporary technologies. And a theatricalized representation told a history of the nomadic world through a symbolic path of a drop of water from peaks of Khan Tengri to Kyrgyz Ala-Too.

In a general medal account in first place the national team of Kazakhstan disposed itself — 74 medals, of them 32 golds. Second place with Kyrgyzstan; team bronze with Russians. But, as organizers emphasized, a medal account is only one side of sport. A true victory of the games is in a spirit of mutual respect and honest rivalry. At the ceremony of the closing a relay of the games they transferred to the head of Tatarstan. The next World Nomad Games will pass in 2028 in Kazan.

Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, and now Russia — the games grow and expand. An Olympiad of steppes and mountains is not simply a tournament; this is a reminder of that a civilization began not with cities but with a steppe, a wind, a saddle, and with a trust between a man and a horse. And while this they remember, traditions will be alive.