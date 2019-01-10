3.43 RUB
Aliaksandra Sasnovich confidently wins at WTA tournament in Australian Sydney
Aliaksandra Sasnovich has reached the semifinals of the prestigious competitions, having beaten Swiss tennis player Timea Bacsinszky 6-3, 6-3. She will play with the winner of the pair Kvitova - Kerber.
The draw of the Australian Championship, which starts on January 14, has taken place in Melbourne. Aryna Sabalenka will play with one of the winners of the qualification. Belarus’ second best player Aliaksandra Sasnovich will meet with Belgian Kirsten Flipkens. Victoria Azarenka will play with Johanna Larsson fr om Sweden. Olga Govortsova can reach the main draw, if she successfully passes the qualification, wh ere she has already reached the decisive match. Ilya Ivashka will perform in the men's singles.
