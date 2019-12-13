The World Cup starts at an altitude of 1,500 meters above the sea level in Italian Antholz. 6 stages of the World Cup are behind. 12 sets of awards of the planetary forum will be competed for. The first race is a mixed relay. The starting list of our team is already known. The first is Olympic champion Iryna Kryuko, followed by Elena Kruychinkina. The duet of Belarusians Sergey Bocharnikov and Anton Smolski will finish the race. Belarus 5 will begin a live broadcast from Italy at 16:35.