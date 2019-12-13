3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
V. Azarenka and A. Sasnovich reach third round of tennis tournament in Indian Wells
A prestigious WTA tennis tournament with a prize fund of more than eight million dollars is held in the American Indian Wells these days. Two Belarusians reached the 1/16 finals of this competition last night. Aliaksandra Sasnovich sensationally defeated the winner of the last US Open, British Emma Raducanu 6:2, 6:4. And another Belarusian Victoria Azarenka passed Magda Linette. Having lost the first set 5-7, the representative of Poland refused to fight in the second set. If Aliaksandra and Victoria win in the 1/16 finals, they will play versus each other!
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All