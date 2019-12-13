V. Azarenka reaches semifinals of tournament in Ostrava

Victoria Azarenka continues to delight her fans. Today, the ex-first rocket in the world won another victory at the Premier tennis tournament in Ostrava! In the quarterfinals in 1 hour and 32 minutes, the Belarusian defeated the representative of Belgium, the 21st racket Elise Mertens - 6:4.6: 1. In the semifinals, tennis player from Greece Maria Sakkari is waiting for Victoria.