3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
V. Azarenka reaches semifinals of tournament in Ostrava
Victoria Azarenka continues to delight her fans. Today, the ex-first rocket in the world won another victory at the Premier tennis tournament in Ostrava! In the quarterfinals in 1 hour and 32 minutes, the Belarusian defeated the representative of Belgium, the 21st racket Elise Mertens - 6:4.6: 1. In the semifinals, tennis player from Greece Maria Sakkari is waiting for Victoria.
Another Belarusian, ArinaSobolenko, is also trying to reach the 1/2 finals in the Czech Republic. Our tennis player fights versus Spaniard Sara SorribesTormo. The Belarus 5 TV channel is broadcasting it live.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All