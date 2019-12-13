PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Ice hockey matches of Salei Cup continue in Belarus: Lida to play with Brest, and Shakhtar to host Neman

Cup battles continue on the ice arenas of Belarus. Lida will visit Brest today. The game will start at 7 pm. And Shakhtar will host Neman. This match will be shown live on Belarus 5. Both teams played two matches. Each has a first victory in the asset. Shakhtar and Neman lost their last meetings, so both teams are set to fight!

