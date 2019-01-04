3.42 RUB
4 games to be played at Christmas tournament
Today matches Switzerland - Russia as well as China - United Arab Emirates will be played. In the evening, the Germans and the Czechs will fight, and at 7 pm the match between the hosts and the Baltic team will begin. Belarus 5 will show this match in 10.10.
Traditionally, the matches of the final stage of the Golden Puck will be played simultaneously with Christmas tournament at small arena in Chizhovka and at the Sports Palace.
