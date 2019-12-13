World Rowing and Canoeing Championships starts in Denmark

The Belarusian kayakers and canoeists have started successfully in the qualification of the world championship. The world forum is taking place in Copenhagen. Olga Khudenko and Marina Litvinchuk in the women's kayak double 200m and Alena Nozdreva and Nadezhda Makarchenko in canoe double 500m made it straight to the finals. A. Nozdreva will also compete for medals in a canoe single at the same distance. Oleg Yurenya entered the men's singles 1,000m final. Pavel Medvedev and Vitaly Belko (kayak-doubles) will compete in the same event. Tomorrow there will be regular qualifying heats. The World Championship medals will be awarded on Saturday and Sunday.