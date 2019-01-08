Griffins win final of Golden Puck junior hockey tournament

Only 12 teams competed for the main prize. Among them there were two newcomers, the Baltic team and the team of the International Ice Hockey Federation. NHL, KHL superstars and simply hockey buffs spent unforgettable five days in Minsk.

20 matches, five days of competition, 12 teams featuring more than two hundred hockey players. At the same time, the is not just a sport event, but a good tradition, where hockey legends visit children's homes and give master classes to junior sportsmen.

Ice hockey is a number one sport in our country, especially during the Christmas holidays. A couple of hours before the big final of Belarus - Russia, the fans watched a real battle in the youth tournament Golden Puck, where the eternal rivals Falcons and Griffins crossed their clubs for the main medals.