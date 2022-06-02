3.85 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.23 BYN
Athletes from Armenia, Belarus, Russia, Uzbekistan and China take part in Young Olympians Forum in Moscow
From doping issues to advanced technologies in sport. The best young athletes from Armenia, Belarus, Russia, Uzbekistan and China are taking part in the Young Olympians Forum in Moscow these days. It is a very important and cognitive event in the career of the future champions. They will receive master classes from Olympic champions and winners of the world and European championships.