New track for Belarusian champions
A modern ski-roller track opened in Gomel for the sixtieth anniversary of our biathlon. A wonderful new sports facility has already been tested in Gomel. The absence of snow is not a hindrance, because we are talking about the summer biathlon. On August 23-25, Raubichi will host the summer biathlon world championship, and a new season of the Federation Cup has already started in Gomel. The 1st stage of the Federation Cup was held last August in Novogrudok.
The ski-roller track is located in a picturesque place on the bank of the rowing canal along Lugovaya street.
