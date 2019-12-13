First race of 2nd stage of Biathlon World Cup to be held in Hochfilzen today

The first race of the second stage of the Biathlon World Cup will be held in Hochfilzen today. The women's sprint will take place at 13:30. Elena Kruchinkina, Dinara Alimbekova, Irina Krivko and Anna Sola will run for Belarus. Men will enter the track at 16:20. Anton Smolsky, Sergey Bocharnikov, Roman Eletnov and Nikita Lobastov will represent our team. Belarus-5 will broadcast live both matches.