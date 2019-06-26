В копилке Belarusians win 44 medals:15 gold, 10 silver and 19 bronze

Let's summarize the interim results of the sixth day of the competition. The first line is still held by the Russians - 59 awards. Belarusians are the second with 44 medals: 15 gold, 10 silver and 19 bronze ones. This means that the 2nd European Games have already become more successful than the games in Baku. And not only in terms of the number of awards, but also in quality. The Belarusians won 5 more gold medals than they did in Baku. The Georgian team is still on the third line of the medal standings.