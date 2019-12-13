3 medals in collection of Belarusian team at World Athletics U20 Championships - we expect medals from our juniors today

There are already three medals in the collection of the Belarus national team, and today this figure can be even higher. Mariola Bukel in the hammer throw will be in action at the World Athletics U20 Championships. The final in this discipline starts at 16:10 in the evening session. In the morning we will watch the junior discus throw, where two Belarusians Vladislav Puchko and Roman Khartanovich will compete. A few minutes ago we started a live broadcast from Nairobi on Belarus 5 TV-channel. Earlier, our team won the gold medal in the pole vault, Evgeny Brigi was the second in the shot put and Alina NikItenko was third in the discus throw.