V. Lapko reaches 1/8 of tennis tournament in Nur-Sultan

Our tennis player Vera Lapko made it to the 1/8 finals of the tournament in Nur-Sultan. Belarus’ world 408th in the ranking beat the 132nd racket of the world, German Jule Niemeier 7: 4, 4: 6, 6: 4. The match lasted just over 2 hours.

