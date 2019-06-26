PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Belarusians take second place in European games standings with 41 medals

In the medal standings, the Russian team is still leading - 53 awards, including 24 gold ones. The Belarusians are in second position - 41 medals: 14 gold, 9 silver and 18 bronze. Georgia is in the third position.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All