Belarusian Paralympians honored in Ministry of Sports and Tourism

The Belarusian Paralympic athletes, winners and medalists of the Winter Games were congratulated today in Minsk Ministry of Sport and Tourism. The competition "We are together. Sports Winter Games" took place in March in Khanty-Mansiysk.



These competitions are an alternative to the Paralympics, and the teams of Belarus and Russia were unreasonably suspended. This decision was announced when the athletes were already in Beijing and getting ready for their first start. Belarusians performed in two sports - cross-country skiing and biathlon - and managed to win 16 medals, including five gold, two silver and nine bronze. The most titled was Valentina Schitz, who climbed onto the top step of the podium three times. Svetlana Sakhonenko brought two gold and one silver medal. The awards were given not only to the athletes, but also to the coaches and specialists working with the team.



