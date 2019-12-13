3.42 RUB
Best track and field athletes of Belarus named in Minsk
Maksim Nedosekov is again the best athlete of Belarus, Tatiana Kholodovich is the best among women. For the sixth time the Belarusian Federation of Athletics summed up the results of the year. Nikita Kolyada, Alina Luchsheva, Roman Khartanovich, Elizaveta Grishkevich, Tatiana Nareyko and Valery Oksenchuk were also awarded in their nominations: The main start for Belarusian athletes will be the Olympics in Tokyo, which starts on July 24.
