Master class for children from Syria held in Minsk
On the basis of the Olympic Reserve School in Minsk, a master class was held as for children from Syria. Natalya Trofimova, the head coach of the national team of Belarus, held a basketball lesson for them. The sports camp for children from 14 to 16 years old will last until April 23. In the training program, in addition to basketball, there are classes in chess, gymnastics, table tennis, and swimming.
