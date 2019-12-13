3.42 RUB
16th Christmas tournament for the prize of President of Belarus held in Minsk
The 16th Christmas tournament for the prize of the President of Belarus was held in Minsk. It is also called the unofficial amateur world championship. During five days there were both charity events, a hockey forum to discuss the strategy of the sport, and a master class for the younger generation of players.
The classic final - Belarus-Russia - was the real culmination of the holiday. The hosts won the tournament for the 13th time. The victory was 4-1, but despite the score, the intrigue remained until the final siren. This is precisely the case when, indeed, the main thing is not victory, but participation.
The tournament's bronze went to the United Arab Emirates. The team from the Middle East was stronger than Finland - 3:2.
