14th International Sambo Tournament for Presidential Prizes starts in Minsk
The 14th International Category A Sambo Tournament for Presidential Prizes starts today at Minsk Sports Palace. Athletes from 22 countries will take part in it. Our team had a lot of victories in last year's competition. Our athletes won 23 medals, 7 of which are of the highest standard. Entrance for spectators will be free this year. Head of the State, President of the National Olympic Committee Alexander Lukashenko sent a greeting to the participants and guests of the international tournament, noting that the high status of the competitions indicates its importance and authority in the world as a sport event.
