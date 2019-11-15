PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

First stage of the World Cup in speed skating starts in Minsk

The first stage of the World Cup in speed skating will last three days. We will see a four-time Olympic champion, legendary Sven Kramer from the Netherlands, as well as other famous skaters including Belarusians Marina Zuyeva and Vitaly Mikhailov.

The start of the competition is at 5:30 pm. The program includes 3,000 meters for girls and 5,000 meters for men. Live broadcast from Minsk Arena will start at Belarus 5 at 5:00 pm.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All