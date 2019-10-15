Third stage of Children and Youth Sports Championship of Union State starts in Molodechno

The first competition starts today, and on the eve the opening ceremony was held. This and next year the championship is dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus and victory in the Great Patriotic War.

192 students aged 12-13 participate in the championship. Young athletes from Penza, Chelyabinsk, Rostov Regions, Chuvashia and North Ossetia take part in the championship with the Belarusians in Molodechno.

The Union Championship has been held since 2003. The first stage of 2019 was held in April in Dmitrov. There, students played hockey. In June, Brest hosted the Youth Championship. Children from small towns and rural areas arrived in Molodechno.