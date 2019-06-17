Transfer of Russian team’ banner for II European Games held in Moscow

Literally in a couple of days the athletes will start arriving in Minsk. On the eve of a solemn ceremony of handing over the banner, which the Russian team will carry at the opening ceremony of the 2nd European Games, took place in Moscow.



225 Russian athletes will come to the II European Games in Minsk including 5 Olympic champions and 18 winners of the I European Games in Baku. The Russians will participate in all sports of the European Championship.



And these are 23 disciplines: acrobatics, basketball, wrestling, athletics, table tennis, shooting, rhythmic gymnastics, beach volleyball and much more.



In a solemn atmosphere, the transfer of the banner of the European Games to the athletes of the Russian team took place. The 7-times sambo world champion Artem Osipenko will carry the Olympic flag on June 21 at the opening ceremony of the II European Games in Minsk.