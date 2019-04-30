EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Exhibition project timed to II European Games opens today at National Library

There are 52 days left before the start of the II European Games. Today, the National Library will open an exhibition project for a multisports forum. In addition to documents, the exhibition features portraits of athletes, medals from the world championships. A unique exhibit is a diploma of the first gold of Soviet Belarus at the 1960 Olympics.

