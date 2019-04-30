3.41 RUB
Exhibition project timed to II European Games opens today at National Library
There are 52 days left before the start of the II European Games. Today, the National Library will open an exhibition project for a multisports forum. In addition to documents, the exhibition features portraits of athletes, medals from the world championships. A unique exhibit is a diploma of the first gold of Soviet Belarus at the 1960 Olympics.
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
