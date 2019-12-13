3.43 RUB
Extreme race held in Nesvizh for the first time - 1,250 athletes join famous Bison Race
About 1250 sportsmen, fans of extreme races from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine, Poland and the USA, came to the start of the famous Bison Race. In Nesvizh, the race was held for the first time and the organizers focused on the unique historical entourage. The 5 km distance had 20 obstacles along the trail. The old-timers of similar races confess that the route turned out interesting and suitable for those who already have experience, but it is still necessary to train before the elite races.
The Bison Race in Nesvizh was one of the last races this year. But there are still a number of different competitions ahead, including three tournaments under the auspices of the Belarusian Athletics Federation.
