Certificates presented in NOC to scholarship holders for 2019

The Presidential Sports Club has presented certificates to scholarship holders for 2019. These are 209 athletes and 44 trainers representing 35 sports.

The ceremony was held in the hall of the National Olympic Committee. The largest number of promising athletes is among rowers, kayakers and canoeists - 18. Athletes and batutists are slightly inferior to them. According to all athletes and coaches, without exception, the scholarships of the Presidential Sports Club are not only financial assistance, but also additional motivation.

The largest appointed scholarship for 2019 is 14 thousand Belarusian rubles, the minimal one is 2 thousand. Trainers-teachers receive the scholarship in the amount of 8 thousand rubles.

