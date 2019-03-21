3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Final of biathlon season
The last stage of World Cup starts in Norwegian Holmenkollen today. The women's sprint race will begin at 18:30. Irina Krivko, Dinara Alimbekova, Anna Sola, as well as sisters Irina and Elena Kruchinkina will perform for our team. Watch live broadcast on Belarus-5. In addition to the sprints, the program of the Norwegian stage includes pursuit and mass start races.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All