Final of biathlon season

The last stage of World Cup starts in Norwegian Holmenkollen today. The women's sprint race will begin at 18:30. Irina Krivko, Dinara Alimbekova, Anna Sola, as well as sisters Irina and Elena Kruchinkina will perform for our team. Watch live broadcast on Belarus-5. In addition to the sprints, the program of the Norwegian stage includes pursuit and mass start races.

