PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Handball club Meshkov Brest loses to Vardar in the match of 2nd round match of preliminary group

Handball club Meshkov was defeated for the second time in the new season of the Champions League. The Belarusian club played in North Macedonia with the local Vardar. Brest residents lost to the hosts 27:35. In the next, third round, Meshkov will compete with Hungarian Kiel. The match will take place on September 30.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All