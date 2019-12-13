3.42 RUB
Handball club Meshkov Brest loses to Vardar in the match of 2nd round match of preliminary group
Handball club Meshkov was defeated for the second time in the new season of the Champions League. The Belarusian club played in North Macedonia with the local Vardar. Brest residents lost to the hosts 27:35. In the next, third round, Meshkov will compete with Hungarian Kiel. The match will take place on September 30.
