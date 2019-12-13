2021 FINA Short Course World Championships unveiled in UAE

Seven Belarusians will perform at the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships. The planetary forum starts today in Abu Dhabi. The roster of our team includes the leaders Ilya Shimanovich and Anastasia Shkurdai. We follow them on the first day of competition, Shimanovich will perform in his crown discipline 100 meters breaststroke, Shkurday will swim the same distance in backstroke, Alina Zmushko will cover half a length in breaststroke, Victor Staselovich will perform in 100 meters backstroke. In the morning session they will compete in the qualification, and in the semifinals in the evening. The live broadcast from the UAE will start at 17:30 on TV channel Belarus 5.



