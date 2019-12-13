PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Biathlon World Cup Stage finishes in Oberhof

The fourth Biathlon World Cup stage of the season held in Oberhof will end today with two mass start races. At 14:35, live broadcast of women's competitions will start on Belarus 5. A total of 30 shooting cross-country skiers in this discipline, including only one Belarusian, Irina Krivko, will go to the distance. At 16:30 there is also a men's race, in which our country will be represented by Roman Yeletnov.

