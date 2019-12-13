Biathlon World Cup Stage finishes in Oberhof

The fourth Biathlon World Cup stage of the season held in Oberhof will end today with two mass start races. At 14:35, live broadcast of women's competitions will start on Belarus 5. A total of 30 shooting cross-country skiers in this discipline, including only one Belarusian, Irina Krivko, will go to the distance. At 16:30 there is also a men's race, in which our country will be represented by Roman Yeletnov.