Mobile application and chat bot for guests of II European Games presented in High-Tech Park

Today the official mobile application of the II European Games was presented in the High-Tech Park. This is a domestic development of the Park resident company Synesis Sport LLC. Minsk 2019 works on Android and iOS platforms and is not inferior to the mobile version of the Games’ website. Its main feature is that information about the Games and the infrastructure will be available even without access to the Internet.

The convenience of the new application can be appreciated by users worldwide by downloading it for free. There are several sections in it: news, photo and video materials - everything you need to know about the II European Games before the opening and during the sports festival.

The developers note that Minsk 2019 is not just an official Games app, but a guide to the main sporting event of the coming summer with 3D-visualization of sports facilities. When buying tickets, spectators will be able to evaluate the visibility of the main competition sites from various stands and select the most convenient places for themselves. Also for the first time in such large-scale competitions there will be a virtual assistant for all fans, which means you can ask and get an answer instantly. Mascot Fox Lesik will act as a chat bot.