Tokyo Olympics coming to end

Today is the last day of the Olympics. The Belarusian athletes performed in two events.





Our rhythmic gymnasts Anna Gaidukevich, Anastasia Molokanova, Anastasia Rybakova, Arina Tsitsilina and Karina Yermolenko got the fifth place in the group rhythmic gymnastics competitions. The leader of the national team Arina Tsitsilina announced the end of her career.





Tatiana Sharakova was one of the last representatives of the Olympic team of Belarus on the start. The Belarusian showed the 16th result in cycling track.