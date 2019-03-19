3.42 RUB
Tickets for II European Games for people with disabilities get on sale
94 days are left before the start of the II European Games in Minsk. Today the tickets for people with limited disabilities got on sale. In total, it is planned to sell more than 3,000 thousand tickets While applying for tickets, viewers can get information about free parking in an open area.
