Azarenka and Sasnovich to compete in 1/8 finals of WTA tennis tournament in Indian Wells

Belarus 5 will broadcast live the Belarusian derby on the courts of the WTA tournament in Indian Wells next night. Victoria Azarenka and Aliaksandra Sasnovich will compete in the 1/8 finals of the prestigious tournament at approximately 0:30 am. Azarenka and Sasnovich haven’t met in singles at official tournaments before.

