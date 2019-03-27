Schedule of II European Games includes competitions in 15 sports

Less than three months are left before the start of the II European Games. The schedule of the tournament includes competitions in 15 sports. The Minsk-Arena will host the fight for two sets of medals in sports aerobics: in group exercises and in a duet. This sport is not yet an Olympic one, which is why athletes are preparing programs of maximum complexity for their main tournament.



Our team of sports aerobics will perform at such a high level for the first time. In total, over five hundred athletes will compete in this discipline at the European Games.