Men's sprint race takes place in Ruhpolding
Johannes Bø is the winner, his brother Tarja Johannes is the second. The Norwegians are followed by German Benedikt Doll. These are the results of the sprint race at the 5th stage of the Biathlon World Cup. Sergey Bocharnikov was the best among Belarusians: the 26th place without misses at the shooting range. His partners in the national team did not rise above the 40th place. At 16:20 Belarus 5 will broadcast from Ruhpolding again. 104 women will start the race, 5 Belarusians are among them.
Family capital program in Belarus extended until 2029 - President signs decree
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Rachkov: Conference on Eurasian Security arouses commotion
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
