Men's sprint race takes place in Ruhpolding

Johannes Bø is the winner, his brother Tarja Johannes is the second. The Norwegians are followed by German Benedikt Doll. These are the results of the sprint race at the 5th stage of the Biathlon World Cup. Sergey Bocharnikov was the best among Belarusians: the 26th place without misses at the shooting range. His partners in the national team did not rise above the 40th place. At 16:20 Belarus 5 will broadcast from Ruhpolding again. 104 women will start the race, 5 Belarusians are among them.