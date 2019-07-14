World Youth Athletics Championship about to end in Sweden

The World Youth Athletics Championships In Sweden are closing today. Belarus has four awards in the: gold, silver and two bronzes medals. Today we back for Dmitry Lukyanchuk, who will compete for medals in walking 20 km race. Polina Lasko will perform in the final of javelin throw. Gleb Zhuk and Evgeny Bogutsky will partake in discus throw. The champion of the II European Games Maxim Nedosekov made his way to the decisive round in high jump.