Victoria Azarenka's rivals today is American Sofia Kenin

The 5th in the world and the 3rd in the tournament in Rome, American Sophia Kenin today in the rivals of Victoria Azarenka. The Belarusian will attempt entering the third round of prestigious competitions in the category of Premier Five with a prize fund of more than two million dollars. Azarenka was stronger yesterday than the U.S. representative Venus Williams. Specialists call our tennis player the favorite of confrontation, although in the world ranking she is lower, at 14th position. The tournament from Italy is broadcasted by TV channel Belarus 5, the game will begin not earlier than 7 pm.