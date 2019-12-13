3.42 RUB
Minsk Frontier Martial Arts Festival held in Minsk
6 martial arts - in one place. Chizhovka-Arena pleases fans of martial arts at the Martial Arts Festival. The competition brought together athletes from all over Belarus. Athletes from Russia and the CIS will take part in the international Kyokushin karate tournament. More than a thousand athletes from the youngest ones to the real masters will take part in the competition.
The Belarusian Taekwondo Cup is taking place within the framework of the festival. The national teams of Russia and Moldova, which are getring ready for the Olympic selection, have arrived at the capital. For the first time this cup is held on a mixed system.
Visitors can enjoy uncompromising fights of fighters of different styles and directions. The festival will end tomorrow with a professional kickboxing and MMA tournament. Admission is free.
