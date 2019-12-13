Belarusian Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau to compete for Olympic gold in Tokyo

All Belarusian teams reached the semifinals of the rowing competitions today. They will continue to fight for medals tomorrow and the women's canoe team for 500 meters distance consist of Darya Pikuleva and Nadzeya Makarchanka, women's kayak team - bronze medalists of the Olympics in Rio Maryna Litvinchuk, Volha Khudenka, Marharyta Makhneva and Nadzeya Papok. They will compete for the final in a similar discipline tomorrow morning.



Aliaksandr Hushtyn, unfortunately, lost to Perez Salzs from Cuba in the tournament of wrestlers in the weight category up to 97 kilograms. But today we are waiting for a medal in this sport! Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau will compete for the Gold of the Olympics.



Athletes in walking 50 kilometers competed set of awards today: Belarusian Dzmitry Dyubin showed his best time of the season, having covered the distance in four hours and twenty-five seconds, and in the final protocol he took the 22nd place.



