On final day of II European Games, athletes to compete for 36 sets of medals
Today, on the final day of the II European games, athletes will compete for 36 sets of medals. Uladzislau Smiahlikau will fight for the champion title. The Belarusian won a difficult victory in the semifinal bout over British Cheavon Clarke. In the heavyweight final he will meet with silver medalist of the European Championship Russian Muslim Gadzhimagomedov. The battle for gold will begin at 14.45 in the Palace of Sports Uruchye.
Also, the attention of Belarusian fans will be riveted to the Greco-Roman wrestling. Our athletes have reached three finals. Six sets of medals will be played out among trackers. Finals in individual exercises will be held in gymnastics. Champions and runners-up will be determined in badminton tournaments.
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
