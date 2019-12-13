Vanessa Kolodinskaya awarded special President’s prize "Belarusian Sports Olympus"

Belarusian sport has a female face. Vanessa Kolodinskaya proves it once again. The bronze medalist of the Tokyo Olympics returned to the sport after the birth of her second child last year and immediately won the silver medal of the World Championship and a license for the Games in Paris.

On the eve of the New Year and Christmas holidays Vanessa's merits were recognized with a special award of the President "Belarusian Sport Olympus".

The bronze medalist of the Tokyo Olympics recalls that together with coaches they made a training plan. "I was as focused as possible on the World Championships," the athlete adds.

She focused on what she could control - nutrition, health, and athletic exertion. "It's important to keep track of your own desires, your own capabilities and your own limitations. We can't do everything, and it's important to recognize that," the Olympic bronze medalist reasoned.