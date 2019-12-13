3.42 RUB
UK may be stripped of its ATP and WTA tournaments if Belarusians and Russians not allowed to play
While the British Lawn Tennis Association is considering whether to allow the Belarusian and Russian players of the ATP and WTA Grand Slam to Wimbledon and other tournaments, they have already threatened London with suspension from all competitions.
According to the local tabloids, if our tennis players are not allowed, all licenses to hold tournaments will be revoked, the rights to competitions traditionally held in summer in London and Eastbourne may be put up for sale.
Last year the Belarusians and Russians completely missed the grass season. For this, the ATP and WTA stripped Wimbledon of ranking points plus punished the Association of Lawn Tennis with a $2 million fine.
