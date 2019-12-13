Olympic Games should remain out of politics: Hungary advocates admission of all athletes to Olympics

Hungary is in favor of the participation of all athletes in the Olympic Games, which should be fully inclusive and remain outside politics. This opinion was expressed on Tuesday by Hungarian Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations Minister Peter Szijjarto in Fukuoka, where the World Aquatics Championships and the Congress of the International Swimming Federation (World Aquatics) are held.

“A fully inclusive Olympics could be a great help in the peaceful resolution of military conflicts, including the war in Ukraine. Not to mention that in case of an Olympic boycott, the losers would be the athletes who have been training hard all their lives and have nothing to do with political decisions. The Olympics should not be about politics but about sports and athletes, the Olympics have a real peacekeeping mission.”