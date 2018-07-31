PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Victoria Azarenko defeated Ukraine’s Kateryna Bondarenko

Victoria Azarenko reached the second round of Mudabala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose.

In the opening round, the Belarusian athlete defeated Ukraine’s Kateryna Bondarenko 6-3, 6-7, 7-5. The match lasted almost three hours. Next, Victoria Azarenko will take on Spain’s Garbiñe Muguruza.

